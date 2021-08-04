Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Analysts at Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

NYSE UBER opened at $42.79 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,148,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $367,942,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

