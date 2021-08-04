Contrasting NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) & Coty (NYSE:COTY)

NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and Coty (NYSE:COTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NuGene International and Coty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A Coty 1 6 4 1 2.42

Coty has a consensus target price of $9.26, indicating a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than NuGene International.

Profitability

This table compares NuGene International and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuGene International N/A N/A N/A Coty -20.42% -4.00% -0.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuGene International and Coty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coty $4.72 billion 1.39 -$1.01 billion ($0.48) -17.77

NuGene International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coty.

Risk & Volatility

NuGene International has a beta of 7.39, meaning that its stock price is 639% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coty beats NuGene International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuGene International

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co. brands. It also offers mass color cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Enrique, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, and 007 James Bond brands. The company also sells its products through third-party distributors. It sells its products to approximately 150 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

