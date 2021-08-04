Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brightcove in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Brightcove’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $11.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $473.83 million, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 232,303 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

