Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will earn ($5.60) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.67). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

