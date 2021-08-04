Lear (LEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LEA opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. Lear has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

