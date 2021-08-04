Resideo Technologies (REZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

