Mizuho Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $230.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

Shares of ADP opened at $213.44 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $213.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

