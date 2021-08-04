Mizuho Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $230.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.
Shares of ADP opened at $213.44 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $213.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
