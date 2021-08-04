Vistra (VST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vistra (NYSE:VST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VST opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

