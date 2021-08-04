Exxon Mobil Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

XOM stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

