William Blair Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.60. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

Chubb stock opened at $172.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Chubb by 8.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Chubb by 9.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

