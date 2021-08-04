FY2021 EPS Estimates for Covanta Holding Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Covanta in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVA. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of CVA opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80. Covanta has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

