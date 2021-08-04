Brokerages Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIGR shares. boosted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

EIGR stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.37. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

