KeyCorp Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QSR. Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,277,755 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $155,511,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

