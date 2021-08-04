SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $625.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SIVB stock opened at $548.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.87. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,544 shares valued at $14,863,632. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

