Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $65.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

