Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific ended the second quarter on an extremely bullish note with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the company’s expectations by a wide margin. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) marked a 400% surge from the year-ago figure. Organic revenues at each of its core segments and geographies were up in the quarter. Recovery from the pandemic occurred more quickly than expected, particularly in the United States. New product launches contributed to the top line significantly. Raised 2021 view is indicative of this momentum to continue through the rest of the year. The company currently expects more normal procedure levels in second half of 2021. Boston Scientific has outperformed the industry over the past six months. Escalating costs however put pressure on the bottom line.”

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,166.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.