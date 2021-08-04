NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNRRF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

About NRC Group ASA

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

