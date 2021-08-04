NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNRRF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $6.76.
About NRC Group ASA
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.