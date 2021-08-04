Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EHC. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.88.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC stock opened at $83.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.