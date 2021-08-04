Cormark Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$735.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.95% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $67.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$704.17.

Shares of FFH opened at C$532.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$546.93. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$346.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

