Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ryder System, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $78.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.80. Ryder System has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,464,000 after buying an additional 35,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

