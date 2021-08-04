J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post $392.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.90 million. J2 Global reported sales of $330.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,460,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in J2 Global by 1,254.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

