Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCO opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is presently -8.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

