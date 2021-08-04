eBay (EBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EBAY stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.05.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

