eBay (EBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EBAY stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.
