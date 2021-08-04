Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$56.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.53. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.