Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 147.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.
Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.35. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
