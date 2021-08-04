Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 147.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.35. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). Equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

