First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRC. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $196.31 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.36. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 492,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.