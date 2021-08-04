$376.35 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce $376.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.40 million and the lowest is $354.30 million. Coherent posted sales of $298.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $239.26 on Wednesday. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $82,481,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $43,544,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

