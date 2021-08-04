TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a report released on Friday, July 30th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after acquiring an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,974 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

