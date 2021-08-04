Lufax (NYSE:LU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $9.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.30. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of LU opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. Lufax has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lufax by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

