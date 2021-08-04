IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of -1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,936 shares of company stock valued at $392,499. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193,331 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,740,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

