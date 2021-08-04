Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JMIA. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

