Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 719.80 ($9.40). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 707 ($9.24), with a volume of 1,030,322 shares.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,182.41.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

