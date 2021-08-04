Short Interest in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Grows By 26.1%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,955,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 1,550,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.0 days.

BT Group stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTGOF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

