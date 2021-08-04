NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Update

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

