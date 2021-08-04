ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 229 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246 ($3.21).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 225.80 ($2.95) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The firm has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios bought 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

