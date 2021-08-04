Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

MATD opened at GBX 2.83 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.06. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.96.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

