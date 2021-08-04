Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

LON:BAB opened at GBX 278.20 ($3.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.34. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.16.

In other news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

