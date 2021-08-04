Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,589 ($46.89) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £83.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,468.50. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,628 ($47.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.98.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

