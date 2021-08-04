FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Issued By Oppenheimer

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $172.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.42. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,671 shares of company stock worth $15,498,565 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $2,070,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

