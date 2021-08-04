FY2021 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $19.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

NYSE GWW opened at $445.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.07. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $336.91 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

