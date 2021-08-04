STORE Capital (STOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. STORE Capital has set its FY21 guidance at $1.90-1.96 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.900-1.960 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect STORE Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.