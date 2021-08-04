Main Street Capital (MAIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAIN stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

