Gray Television (GTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Gray Television to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,115.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.