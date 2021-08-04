FY2021 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

PFS opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

