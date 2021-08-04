Research Analysts Set Expectations for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $695.67 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

