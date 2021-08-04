Analyzing Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Machinery and AiHuiShou International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.45 $19.36 million $1.26 22.55 AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Titan Machinery and AiHuiShou International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Titan Machinery presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 68.32%. Given AiHuiShou International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 1.88% 9.58% 4.04% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Titan Machinery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats AiHuiShou International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

