Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Raised by Analyst

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.48.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.