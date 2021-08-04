HC Wainwright Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $741.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $729.00 to $741.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.00.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $586.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.