Morgan Stanley Increases Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $35.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.02.

SNDR opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Schneider National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Schneider National by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

