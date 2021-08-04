Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $148.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $118.71 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.